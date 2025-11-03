HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates MacroGenics (MGNX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of MacroGenics (NasdaqGS:MGNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.92% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MacroGenics is $3.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 108.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MacroGenics is 173MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in MacroGenics. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNX is 0.01%, an increase of 28.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.21% to 51,010K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 9,920K shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 5,960K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares , representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,251K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,176K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,823K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

