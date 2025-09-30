HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kura Oncology (KURA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.02% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 207.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 269MM, an increase of 223.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.09%, an increase of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 90,597K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 8,116K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,439K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 22.52% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 7,754K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,200K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,572K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 5.05% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,200K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 37.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 3,181K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 34.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.