HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Immunic (IMUX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Immunic (NasdaqGS:IMUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 762.96% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunic is $7.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 762.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunic is 101MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.05%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.40% to 58,822K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 8,244K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 87.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 334.31% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 7,653K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,903K shares , representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 51.78% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,293K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,616K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares , representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 4,739K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

