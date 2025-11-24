HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NasdaqGM:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $46.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from its latest reported closing price of $34.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 918MM, an increase of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.23%, an increase of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 56,453K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,292K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 8.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,670K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,595K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,584K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 5.06% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 4.32% over the last quarter.

