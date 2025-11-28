HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Halozyme Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:HALO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is $76.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of $71.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 1,336MM, an increase of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.25%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 146,719K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,013K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 25.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,291K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 62.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,246K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 85.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,015K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 25.10% over the last quarter.

