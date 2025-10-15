HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Genmab A (GMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $60.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$101.60 to a high of $213.51. The average price target represents an increase of 85.08% from its latest reported closing price of $32.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 22,486MM, an increase of 516.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.11%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 72,665K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 10,662K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,725K shares , representing a decrease of 38.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 43.01% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,711K shares , representing an increase of 27.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 17.03% over the last quarter.

APGAX - AB LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC holds 4,102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,427K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 31.15% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares , representing an increase of 60.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 131.80% over the last quarter.

