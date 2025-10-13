HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:GANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is $7.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 299.42% from its latest reported closing price of $1.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 0MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.01%, an increase of 33.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.88% to 3,888K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 677K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 39.57% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 53.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 81.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 290K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 276K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 29.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 42.18% over the last quarter.

