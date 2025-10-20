HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FULC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $11.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of $8.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 22MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.07%, an increase of 130.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 58,198K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,229K shares representing 18.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,250K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,083K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 94.67% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,589K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 34.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 232.43% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,288K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 109.46% over the last quarter.

