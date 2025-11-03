HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Edesa Biotech (NasdaqCM:EDSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edesa Biotech is $10.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 502.28% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edesa Biotech is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edesa Biotech. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDSA is 0.06%, an increase of 53.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.01% to 2,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 688K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 688K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 625K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 38K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 62.22% over the last quarter.

