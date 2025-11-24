HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:DAWN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.37% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is $22.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 166.37% from its latest reported closing price of $8.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is 160MM, an increase of 19.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Day One Biopharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAWN is 0.09%, an increase of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 94,154K shares. The put/call ratio of DAWN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 6,430K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,705K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares , representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,477K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares , representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 86.14% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,377K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,675K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 17.05% over the last quarter.

