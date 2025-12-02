Stocks
HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Daré Bioscience (DARE) Buy Recommendation

December 02, 2025 — 07:02 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Daré Bioscience (NasdaqCM:DARE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 556.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Daré Bioscience is $10.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 556.59% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Daré Bioscience is 70MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daré Bioscience. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARE is 0.02%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.79% to 1,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 246K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 232K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 123K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 45.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 60K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 77.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 60.66% over the last quarter.

