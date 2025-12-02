HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Daré Bioscience (DARE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Daré Bioscience (NasdaqCM:DARE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 556.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Daré Bioscience is $10.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 556.59% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Daré Bioscience is 70MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daré Bioscience. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARE is 0.02%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.79% to 1,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 246K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 232K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 123K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 45.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 60K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 77.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 60.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.