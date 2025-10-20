HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:CRBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $41.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 114.70% from its latest reported closing price of $19.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 14MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.04%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.72% to 9,450K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,172K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,115K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 580K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 384K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.