HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cognition Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cognition Therapeutics is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 118.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognition Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognition Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 29.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGTX is 0.11%, an increase of 188.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.89% to 21,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 2,689K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chescapmanager holds 997K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 49.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 646.62% over the last quarter.

