HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cardiol Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CRDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 647.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cardiol Therapeutics is $7.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.08 to a high of $8.18. The average price target represents an increase of 647.10% from its latest reported closing price of $0.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cardiol Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiol Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 23.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDL is 0.15%, an increase of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.11% to 8,387K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tejara Capital holds 2,630K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares , representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 28.70% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 857K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 13.51% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 557K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing a decrease of 53.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 53.66% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 551K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 95.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 297.26% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 544K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

