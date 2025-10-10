HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cabaletta Bio (NasdaqGS:CABA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 338.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 338.42% from its latest reported closing price of $2.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cabaletta Bio is 15MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.04%, an increase of 171.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.47% to 75,547K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 9,677K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares , representing an increase of 71.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 225.31% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,830K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares , representing an increase of 58.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 142.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,794K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares , representing an increase of 41.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 79.26% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,020K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 59.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 129.56% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

