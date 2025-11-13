HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BitFuFu (FUFU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BitFuFu (NasdaqCM:FUFU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.39% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BitFuFu is $7.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.78. The average price target represents an increase of 153.39% from its latest reported closing price of $2.92 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in BitFuFu. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 56.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUFU is 0.20%, an increase of 70.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.66% to 1,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 498K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUFU by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 245K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUFU by 76.83% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 164K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vontobel Holding holds 139K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 139K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 85.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUFU by 319.80% over the last quarter.

