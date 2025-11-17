HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Bit Digital (BTBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Bit Digital (NasdaqCM:BTBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bit Digital is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 139.84% from its latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bit Digital is 132MM, an increase of 25.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.08%, an increase of 30.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.81% to 173,024K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 8,944K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 59.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 211.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,889K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing an increase of 29.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 78.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,069K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 69.64% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,921K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 46.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,862K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing an increase of 62.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 170.02% over the last quarter.

