HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BiomX (PHGE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BiomX (NYSEAM:PHGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BiomX is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 173.53% from its latest reported closing price of $5.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BiomX is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in BiomX. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHGE is 0.01%, an increase of 68.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.32% to 8,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,494K shares representing 163.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,493K shares representing 163.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,591K shares representing 104.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 430K shares representing 28.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 401K shares representing 26.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

