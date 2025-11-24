HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BioLife Solutions (NasdaqCM:BLFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioLife Solutions is $32.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from its latest reported closing price of $26.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioLife Solutions is 286MM, an increase of 185.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioLife Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFS is 0.19%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 63,693K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 6,707K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,707K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,067K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,599K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 87.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,210K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 7.57% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,905K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

