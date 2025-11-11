HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings is $5.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of $5.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings is 206MM, an increase of 42.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 14.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.07%, an increase of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.83% to 150,513K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,992K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 60.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 437.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,201K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing an increase of 61.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 528.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,410K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing an increase of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 1,030.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,548K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 70.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 617.10% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 5,509K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

