HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $45.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.08% from its latest reported closing price of $27.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 30MM, a decrease of 50.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.32%, an increase of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 126,874K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,013K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 32.03% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 8,848K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 33.44% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,394K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,729K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,727K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.