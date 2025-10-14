HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Assembly Biosciences (NasdaqGS:ASMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences is $38.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assembly Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.12%, an increase of 78.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 3,191K shares. The put/call ratio of ASMB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 2,209K shares representing 14.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B Group holds 189K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 61.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 108K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 58.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 34.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 159.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.