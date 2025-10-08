HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ARWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $47.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.91% from its latest reported closing price of $36.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 410MM, a decrease of 28.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.11%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 125,482K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,600K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 32.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,520K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 5,232K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,872K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 26.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,993K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 18.42% over the last quarter.

