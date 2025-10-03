HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Argo Blockchain plc - Depositary Receipt (ARBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Argo Blockchain plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.61% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Argo Blockchain plc - Depositary Receipt is $1.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents an increase of 260.61% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argo Blockchain plc - Depositary Receipt is 169MM, an increase of 604.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Blockchain plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBK is 0.00%, an increase of 83.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 229.71% to 5,377K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,436K shares.

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 76.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 43.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Harvest Portfolios Group holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 59.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 6.04% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 34.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 85.36% over the last quarter.

