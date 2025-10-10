HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Altimmune (ALT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Altimmune (NasdaqGM:ALT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 370.33% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altimmune is $18.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 370.33% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Altimmune is 6MM, an increase of 31,210.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALT is 0.04%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 43,473K shares. The put/call ratio of ALT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,786K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares , representing an increase of 19.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,935K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 21.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,620K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.