HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alpha Tau Medical (NasdaqCM:DRTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpha Tau Medical is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 126.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Tau Medical is 9MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Tau Medical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 32.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRTS is 0.01%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.53% to 1,832K shares. The put/call ratio of DRTS is 5.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 687K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 205K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 203K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 123K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 65.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 59.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 52.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 202.01% over the last quarter.

