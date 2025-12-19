HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alpha Cognition (ACOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alpha Cognition (NasdaqCM:ACOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpha Cognition is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 263.56% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Cognition. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACOG is 0.36%, an increase of 35.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 5,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solas Capital Management holds 1,282K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 23.53% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,096K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 946K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 62.19% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 869K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 339K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 46.57% over the last quarter.

