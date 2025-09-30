HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ACXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,356.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is $62.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $174.09. The average price target represents an increase of 1,356.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 24.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACXP is 0.01%, an increase of 92.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.27% to 2,754K shares. The put/call ratio of ACXP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,079K shares representing 70.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 384K shares representing 25.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prospect Financial Services holds 297K shares representing 19.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 146K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 47.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

