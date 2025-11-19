HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Actuate Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ACTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 318.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Actuate Therapeutics is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 318.03% from its latest reported closing price of $6.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Actuate Therapeutics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 74.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACTU is 0.77%, an increase of 48.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 11,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 10,050K shares representing 43.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,965K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTU by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 286K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 97.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACTU by 3,457.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTU by 34.80% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 85K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACTU by 76.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.