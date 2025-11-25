HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ACRV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 382.63% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is $11.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 382.63% from its latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 16.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRV is 0.01%, an increase of 26.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 17,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,341K shares representing 26.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 2,123K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,541K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 888K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 683K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 37,833.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.