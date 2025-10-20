HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ACRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $8.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 321.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 55.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 20.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.12%, an increase of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 96,640K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 9,627K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 8,889K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,769K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 4,042K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.