HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Abeona Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ABEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 290.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abeona Therapeutics is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 290.11% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abeona Therapeutics is 56MM, an increase of 13,895.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abeona Therapeutics. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 82.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABEO is 0.16%, an increase of 27.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.76% to 37,619K shares. The put/call ratio of ABEO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,370K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares , representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 46.49% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,073K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,676K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares , representing a decrease of 37.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 2,092K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,843K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

