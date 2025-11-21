HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of 5E Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:FEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 115.77% from its latest reported closing price of $3.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 5E Advanced Materials is 9MM, an increase of 16,763.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEAM is 0.20%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.96% to 8,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 7,597K shares representing 33.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 286K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Hohimer Wealth Management holds 225K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Marex Group holds 158K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 60.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 154K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 3,167.72% over the last quarter.

