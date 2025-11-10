HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:XFOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $8.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 143.79% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 82MM, an increase of 142.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 22.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.00%, an increase of 195.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 82.40% to 2,728K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 564K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 233K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,773K shares , representing a decrease of 2,900.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 76.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 110K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 63.19% over the last quarter.

