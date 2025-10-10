HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains WISeKey International Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (WKEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of WISeKey International Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:WKEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.82% Downside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for WISeKey International Holding AG - Depositary Receipt is $2.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.67 to a high of $2.77. The average price target represents a decrease of 63.82% from its latest reported closing price of $7.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WISeKey International Holding AG - Depositary Receipt is 40MM, an increase of 234.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in WISeKey International Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKEY is 0.02%, an increase of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.80% to 130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Finer Wealth Management holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKEY by 65.81% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKEY by 31.86% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 12K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKEY by 2.22% over the last quarter.

