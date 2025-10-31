HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains WidePoint (WYY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of WidePoint (NYSEAM:WYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WidePoint is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WidePoint is 113MM, a decrease of 21.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in WidePoint. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYY is 0.00%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 1,577K shares. The put/call ratio of WYY is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 133K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 33.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYY by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Strategies holds 118K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYY by 50.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

