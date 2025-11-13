HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Westwater Resources (WWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Westwater Resources (NYSEAM:WWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westwater Resources is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 88.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwater Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWR is 0.00%, an increase of 104.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.50% to 8,128K shares. The put/call ratio of WWR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,634K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 63.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 170.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,053K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 61.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 301.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 835K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 577K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing an increase of 46.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 164.64% over the last quarter.

