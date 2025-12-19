HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Werewolf Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:HOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 819.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Werewolf Therapeutics is $6.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 819.86% from its latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics is 15MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werewolf Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOWL is 0.51%, an increase of 62.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 21,482K shares. The put/call ratio of HOWL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,681K shares representing 13.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,310K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,409K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,830K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing a decrease of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 62.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

