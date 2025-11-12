HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:VYGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 275.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 275.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is 18MM, a decrease of 42.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.02%, an increase of 22.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.24% to 36,564K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,800K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,436K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 6.46% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,918K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,714K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,475K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 19.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,185K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 7.95% over the last quarter.

