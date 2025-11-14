HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Vor Biopharma (VOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Vor Biopharma (NasdaqGS:VOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 373.07% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma is $47.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 373.07% from its latest reported closing price of $10.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vor Biopharma is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.19%, an increase of 75.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.17% to 4,556K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 1,982K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 618K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 520K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 500K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.