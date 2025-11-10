HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is $63.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 160.66% from its latest reported closing price of $24.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 29MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.19%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 68,888K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,300K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,480K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,427K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 29.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 79.48% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,348K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 68.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 187.50% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,100K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.