HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains U.S. Gold (USAU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of U.S. Gold (NasdaqCM:USAU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.21% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for U.S. Gold is $20.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.21% from its latest reported closing price of $15.62 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 76.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.01%, an increase of 35.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.03% to 3,424K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 688K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 65.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 132.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 58.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 253K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 251K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 52.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 150.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 34.50% over the last quarter.

