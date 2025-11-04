HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Ur-Energy (URG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Ur-Energy (NYSEAM:URG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ur-Energy is $1.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.63 to a high of $1.81. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ur-Energy is 164MM, an increase of 315.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ur-Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URG is 0.19%, an increase of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.85% to 300,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 38,576K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,898K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 40.34% over the last quarter.

Segra Capital Management holds 32,924K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,051K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 53.61% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 28,630K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,553K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 4.73% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 20,858K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,265K shares , representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URG by 27.77% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 19,880K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.