HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains United States Antimony (UAMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of United States Antimony (NYSEAM:UAMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.59% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for United States Antimony is $9.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.24. The average price target represents an increase of 21.59% from its latest reported closing price of $7.62 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Antimony. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 64.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAMY is 0.03%, an increase of 94.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.22% to 42,140K shares. The put/call ratio of UAMY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,481K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,229K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,172K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 52.71% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 2,151K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 178.63% over the last quarter.

