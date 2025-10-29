HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:UNCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,264.14% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is $64.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,264.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics is 13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.35%, an increase of 70.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.50% to 5,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 1,137K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 939K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company.

Great Point Partners holds 797K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

