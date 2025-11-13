HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of TScan Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 628.57% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TScan Therapeutics is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 628.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TScan Therapeutics is 10MM, an increase of 41.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in TScan Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCRX is 0.27%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.17% to 38,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 7,857K shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,226K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCRX by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 1,932K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCRX by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,370K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.