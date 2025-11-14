HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains TMC the metals (TMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of TMC the metals (NasdaqGS:TMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.63% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TMC the metals is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 72.63% from its latest reported closing price of $5.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TMC the metals is 1,061MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMC the metals. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 20.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.03%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.18% to 46,206K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 15,835K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,912K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,297K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 84.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 2,110.24% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,926K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 2,700K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 2,533K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

