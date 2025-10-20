HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TARS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is $75.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of $72.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 246MM, a decrease of 16.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.24%, an increase of 24.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 55,085K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,112K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,976K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,468K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 65.17% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,455K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,807K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 71.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.