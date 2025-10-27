HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Sol-Gel Technologies (NasdaqCM:SLGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.85% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sol-Gel Technologies is $61.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.85% from its latest reported closing price of $39.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sol-Gel Technologies is 27MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sol-Gel Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 180.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGL is 0.00%, an increase of 5,988.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29,378.51% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 247K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 123K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Raymond James Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 7K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 900.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 7.21% over the last quarter.

