HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Septerna (SEPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Septerna (NasdaqGM:SEPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Septerna is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.12% from its latest reported closing price of $19.21 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Septerna. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEPN is 0.70%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 47,001K shares. The put/call ratio of SEPN is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,996K shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp V holds 6,216K shares representing 13.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,680K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares , representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPN by 127.12% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,396K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp Vi holds 4,212K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

